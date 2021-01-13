Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,182 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $116.47. 868,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.27.

