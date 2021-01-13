Norway Savings Bank Buys 4,760 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.0% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 103,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $34.86. 882,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,834. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $35.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

