Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2698794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40, a quick ratio of 66.28 and a current ratio of 79.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.36.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$14.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.3399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

