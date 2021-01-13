$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Axon Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAXN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

In other news, Director Axon Enterprise, Inc. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $49,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,885.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $153,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,938,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,371 shares of company stock valued at $14,232,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,748,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,056,000 after acquiring an additional 101,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 108,330.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,979,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,110 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $157,348,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,815,000 after acquiring an additional 54,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 12.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,196,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,501,000 after acquiring an additional 132,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAXN traded up $10.26 on Wednesday, hitting $145.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.09, a PEG ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.28. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $146.05.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

