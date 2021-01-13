ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Short Interest Update

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of IMUC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. 37,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,586. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.49.
About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics
