PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a growth of 735.4% from the December 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NRGX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 189,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,525. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.06%. This is a positive change from PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 323,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 34,722 shares during the last quarter.

