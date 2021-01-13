PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a growth of 735.4% from the December 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NRGX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 189,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,525. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.06%. This is a positive change from PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund
There is no company description available for PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opps.
Featured Article: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.