Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 307145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.03. The company has a market cap of C$567.38 million and a P/E ratio of 16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$246.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$225.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

In other Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) news, Senior Officer Michael Walton bought 10,000 shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$285,127.25.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

