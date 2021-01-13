Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.00

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 563281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.57.
Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$609,928.80 and a P/E ratio of 6.00.
Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) Company Profile (TSE:U)
Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.
