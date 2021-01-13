Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 179114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.48.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTL shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.25 price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.53.

Get Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 18.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$290.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$288.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.25%.

About Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.