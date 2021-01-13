iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,616 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 2.7% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 87,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 119,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after buying an additional 63,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

