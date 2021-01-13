Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 947.4% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.35. 1,213,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,254. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.04. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $109.95.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

