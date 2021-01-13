Stone House Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stone House Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.3% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIG stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,028. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.