Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $222,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $39,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,223,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,778,816. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $65.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

