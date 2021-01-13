Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives $77.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $332,642.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,870.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 235,790 shares in the company, valued at $19,110,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,180 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,873 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after buying an additional 272,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,726,000 after buying an additional 219,519 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,815,000 after buying an additional 212,351 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Cardlytics by 1,538.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 212,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 199,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 598,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,230,000 after buying an additional 159,591 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $6.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.48. The stock had a trading volume of 389,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,676. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $150.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -78.86 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

