Ballew Advisors Inc Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,250 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after buying an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,749 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 54,221 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 182,396 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 146,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $30.56. 19,327,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,348,012. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.63 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.24.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

