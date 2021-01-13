SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 217,886 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2,063.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 224,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 213,975 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after acquiring an additional 120,818 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 565,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,334,000 after acquiring an additional 74,841 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,354,000.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $71.72. 206,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,462. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.89. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $72.42.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

