Ballew Advisors Inc Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,335,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 246,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 181,246 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 133,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 98,222 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 96,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 509.7% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 98,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 81,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.28. 371,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,414. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.37. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $77.19.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

