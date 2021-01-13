Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,015 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.3% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.04. 1,968,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,564. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.55. The company has a market capitalization of $336.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.