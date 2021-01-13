Ballew Advisors Inc Sells 13,603 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Ballew Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,603 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust accounts for 1.6% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 50.4% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 119.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter.

EFR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 143,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,353. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $13.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

