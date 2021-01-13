SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,537,000 after buying an additional 61,408 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 32,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,521,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $681,000.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,088,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,684,913. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.64 and its 200 day moving average is $176.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

