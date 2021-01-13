Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $720,866,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 30.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 66.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,413,000 after buying an additional 782,496 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,809,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.24. 6,097,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,475. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.18. The firm has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,221,373 shares of company stock worth $2,225,116,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

