Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for approximately 1.6% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $23,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total value of $1,686,636.92. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total value of $508,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,874.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,020. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,433. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $278.08. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.97 and its 200 day moving average is $223.70.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

