Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 196 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,674 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,813,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,307,000 after purchasing an additional 733,837 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,750,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,464,000 after purchasing an additional 630,079 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,723,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,771,000 after purchasing an additional 238,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,456,000.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.02. 986,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,608. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $71.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

