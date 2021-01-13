Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $367,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in American Water Works by 13.4% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,576,000 after buying an additional 216,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Water Works by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after buying an additional 49,594 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 22.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,087,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,516,000 after purchasing an additional 199,356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 632,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.69. The company had a trading volume of 878,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,817. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.61.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

