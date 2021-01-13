Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,625 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,727,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,975,000 after acquiring an additional 45,750 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 787,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,019,000 after acquiring an additional 306,617 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 433,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,143,000 after acquiring an additional 41,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 407,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.76. 774,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,374. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

