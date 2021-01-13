Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.63. The stock had a trading volume of 624,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,789. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $92.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

