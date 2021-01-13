Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Roper Technologies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 72,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,542,000 after buying an additional 33,995 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP traded down $16.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $413.15. 703,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,752. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.52.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.