Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKI. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Black Knight during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 388.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Black Knight news, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 2,247 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,166. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKI traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Knight Equity started coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

