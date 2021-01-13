Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$119.05.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. CSFB lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$115.50 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th.

TSE:CM traded up C$0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$113.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,533. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$110.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$102.08. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$113.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.6799994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

