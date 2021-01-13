Investment House LLC Has $6.55 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,438 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 173.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,706,000 after purchasing an additional 787,737 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 250.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 785,022 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after purchasing an additional 652,275 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 40.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,725,000 after purchasing an additional 565,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $216.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,333. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The stock has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

