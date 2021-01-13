Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,691,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,247. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.52) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $186,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after buying an additional 75,275 shares in the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.