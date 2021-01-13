Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 333.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Entergy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.71.

ETR traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $93.65. 1,863,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,570. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.58 and its 200-day moving average is $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

