Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $42.80 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 282,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 4.6% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $42,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 51.1% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 206.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,264,000 after buying an additional 694,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 88,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,897,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.20. 1,198,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,939. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.11. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $159.68.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

