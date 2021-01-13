Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.88. The company had a trading volume of 619,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,664. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $74.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

