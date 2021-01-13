Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 3.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $34,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1,924.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $10,132,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Stryker by 10.3% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 410,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,505,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Stryker by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 11.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

Stryker stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.20. 630,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.71. The company has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

