Everipedia Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.90 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Everipedia has a market cap of $35.44 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00029393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00107764 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00062079 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00240765 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000661 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,072.28 or 0.88814010 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,016,136,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,950,236,184 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

