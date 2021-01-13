SkinCoin (SKIN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12,725.00

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SkinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SkinCoin has a market cap of $71,512.60 and $12,725.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00395401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00042414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.33 or 0.04152583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

SkinCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

