Jupiter Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 44.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $47,265.33 and $12.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00029393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00107764 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00062079 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00240765 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000661 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,072.28 or 0.88814010 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

Buying and Selling Jupiter

Jupiter can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars.

