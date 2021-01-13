FLETA (FLETA) Price Up 0.5% This Week

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. One FLETA coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLETA has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. FLETA has a total market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $378,442.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00395401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00042414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.33 or 0.04152583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,078,704,308 coins. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

