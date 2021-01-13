Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up about 2.2% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WY. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.16. 4,085,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,416,013. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.95 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

