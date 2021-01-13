General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 327.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIS traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.45. 431,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,585 shares of company stock worth $1,246,704. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

