Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ED traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $69.61. 1,925,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.61.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

