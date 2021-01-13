Norway Savings Bank Grows Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 116.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after buying an additional 534,158 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $71,856,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 91.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 263,710 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $37,204,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KLA from $219.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

Shares of KLAC traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.10. The company had a trading volume of 980,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.73. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $296.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

