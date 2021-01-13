Norway Savings Bank Sells 5,639 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

IVE traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.73. 471,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,580. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.63. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.70 and a twelve month high of $132.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

