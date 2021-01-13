iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) is Norway Savings Bank’s 7th Largest Position

Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,005,000 after acquiring an additional 256,141 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of EMB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,885,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,229. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $117.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.40.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

