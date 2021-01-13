Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,510 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,550. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FBHS traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.85. The company had a trading volume of 756,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $92.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

