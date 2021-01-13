Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,403 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,294,000 after purchasing an additional 848,586 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 34,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $36.69. 12,016,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,220,115. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DISCA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.37.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

