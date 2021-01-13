ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 91527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.28.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$335.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

