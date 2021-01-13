Campbell Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up approximately 2.3% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,432,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.40. 616,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $187.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.64 and its 200 day moving average is $160.28.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

