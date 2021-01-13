Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 132,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 49,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 18,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 283,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,715,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,222,575. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $52.86.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

